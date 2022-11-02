Jamna Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.74 crore, up 57.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.74 crore in September 2022 up 57.07% from Rs. 351.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.33 crore in September 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 27.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.75 crore in September 2022 up 34.63% from Rs. 46.61 crore in September 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 113.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.