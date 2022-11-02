English
    Jamna Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.74 crore, up 57.07% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 552.74 crore in September 2022 up 57.07% from Rs. 351.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.33 crore in September 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 27.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.75 crore in September 2022 up 34.63% from Rs. 46.61 crore in September 2021.

    Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.

    Jamna Auto shares closed at 113.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.

    Jamna Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations552.74547.69351.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations552.74547.69351.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials449.06385.30211.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.752.332.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-74.80-29.076.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.1335.9730.52
    Depreciation10.1610.299.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.4793.0955.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.9849.7835.28
    Other Income6.611.502.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.5951.2837.47
    Interest0.630.560.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.9650.7236.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.9650.7236.86
    Tax14.6313.309.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.3337.4327.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.3337.4327.07
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.3337.4327.07
    Equity Share Capital39.8539.8539.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.940.68
    Diluted EPS0.930.940.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.940.68
    Diluted EPS0.930.940.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 04:00 pm