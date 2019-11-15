Jamna Auto Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 242.35 crore, down 55.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.35 crore in September 2019 down 55.8% from Rs. 548.37 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2019 down 82.07% from Rs. 35.52 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.16 crore in September 2019 down 64.65% from Rs. 71.18 crore in September 2018.

Jamna Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2018.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 43.45 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -41.08% over the last 12 months.