Jamna Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.89 crore, up 29.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 625.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.21% from Rs. 484.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 47.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in March 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 75.07 crore in March 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 113.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.