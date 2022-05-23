 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamna Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.89 crore, up 29.21% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 625.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.21% from Rs. 484.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 47.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in March 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 75.07 crore in March 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 113.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.

Jamna Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 625.89 444.75 484.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 625.89 444.75 484.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 403.02 321.08 309.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 2.34 1.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.08 -33.76 -5.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.52 32.25 33.52
Depreciation 10.55 8.76 9.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.76 63.14 73.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.32 50.95 62.14
Other Income 1.26 0.60 3.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.59 51.55 65.14
Interest 0.95 0.45 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.64 51.10 63.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.64 51.10 63.63
Tax 19.80 13.70 16.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.84 37.40 47.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.84 37.40 47.50
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.84 37.40 47.50
Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.83 39.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 0.94 1.19
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.94 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 0.94 1.19
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.94 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
