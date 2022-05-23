English
    Jamna Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.89 crore, up 29.21% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 625.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.21% from Rs. 484.40 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 47.50 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in March 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 75.07 crore in March 2021.

    Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

    Jamna Auto shares closed at 113.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.

    Jamna Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations625.89444.75484.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations625.89444.75484.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials403.02321.08309.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.652.341.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.08-33.76-5.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.5232.2533.52
    Depreciation10.558.769.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.7663.1473.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.3250.9562.14
    Other Income1.260.603.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.5951.5565.14
    Interest0.950.451.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.6451.1063.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.6451.1063.63
    Tax19.8013.7016.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.8437.4047.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.8437.4047.50
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.8437.4047.50
    Equity Share Capital39.8539.8339.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.941.19
    Diluted EPS1.420.941.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.941.19
    Diluted EPS1.420.941.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
