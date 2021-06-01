Jamna Auto Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 484.40 crore, up 103.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.40 crore in March 2021 up 103.96% from Rs. 237.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.50 crore in March 2021 up 330.54% from Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.07 crore in March 2021 up 131.27% from Rs. 32.46 crore in March 2020.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 83.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.05% returns over the last 6 months and 217.90% over the last 12 months.