Jamna Auto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.49 crore, down 56.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.49 crore in March 2020 down 56.25% from Rs. 542.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2020 down 66.93% from Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.46 crore in March 2020 down 54% from Rs. 70.56 crore in March 2019.

Jamna Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2019.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 30.55 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.83% returns over the last 6 months and -44.40% over the last 12 months.