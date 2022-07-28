 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamna Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 547.69 crore, up 85.45% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 547.69 crore in June 2022 up 85.45% from Rs. 295.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.43 crore in June 2022 up 92.01% from Rs. 19.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.57 crore in June 2022 up 72.27% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 125.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and 45.43% over the last 12 months.

Jamna Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 547.69 625.89 295.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 547.69 625.89 295.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 385.30 403.02 221.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.33 2.65 1.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.07 21.08 -37.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.97 32.52 29.28
Depreciation 10.29 10.55 8.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.09 79.76 45.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.78 76.32 27.00
Other Income 1.50 1.26 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.28 77.59 27.46
Interest 0.56 0.95 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.72 76.64 26.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.72 76.64 26.67
Tax 13.30 19.80 7.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.43 56.84 19.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.43 56.84 19.49
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.43 56.84 19.49
Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.85 39.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 1.43 0.49
Diluted EPS 0.94 1.42 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 1.43 0.49
Diluted EPS 0.94 1.42 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:33 pm
