Jamna Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 547.69 crore, up 85.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 547.69 crore in June 2022 up 85.45% from Rs. 295.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.43 crore in June 2022 up 92.01% from Rs. 19.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.57 crore in June 2022 up 72.27% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 125.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and 45.43% over the last 12 months.