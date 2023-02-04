English
    Jamna Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore in December 2022 up 32.88% from Rs. 444.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.12 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 37.40 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.59 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 60.31 crore in December 2021.
    Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2021.Jamna Auto shares closed at 104.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.
    Jamna Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations590.99552.74444.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations590.99552.74444.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials380.85449.06321.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.802.752.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.38-74.80-33.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.5035.1332.25
    Depreciation10.0110.168.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.7684.4763.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.7045.9850.95
    Other Income0.886.610.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.5852.5951.55
    Interest0.610.630.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.9751.9651.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.9751.9651.10
    Tax14.8514.6313.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.1237.3337.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.1237.3337.40
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.1237.3337.40
    Equity Share Capital39.8539.8539.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.940.94
    Diluted EPS1.030.930.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.940.94
    Diluted EPS1.030.930.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
