Jamna Auto Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 343.26 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.26 crore in December 2020 up 50.16% from Rs. 228.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2020 up 196.34% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.39 crore in December 2020 up 105.21% from Rs. 25.53 crore in December 2019.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Close

Jamna Auto shares closed at 68.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 138.60% returns over the last 6 months and 67.90% over the last 12 months.

Jamna Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations343.26186.57228.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations343.26186.57228.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials229.23120.15119.38
Purchase of Traded Goods3.361.23--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.55-12.0023.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.3424.2725.46
Depreciation9.648.199.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses51.9036.2939.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.348.4412.21
Other Income1.414.724.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7513.1616.43
Interest1.241.173.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.5211.9913.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.5211.9913.43
Tax11.463.873.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.068.1210.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.068.1210.07
Minority Interest0.00--0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.068.1210.14
Equity Share Capital39.8339.8339.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.760.200.25
Diluted EPS0.760.200.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.760.200.25
Diluted EPS0.760.200.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jamna Auto #Jamna Auto Industries #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:33 pm

