Jamna Auto Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 343.26 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.26 crore in December 2020 up 50.16% from Rs. 228.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2020 up 196.34% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.39 crore in December 2020 up 105.21% from Rs. 25.53 crore in December 2019.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 68.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 138.60% returns over the last 6 months and 67.90% over the last 12 months.