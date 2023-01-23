 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Q3 net profit rises 79% to Rs 311.59 crore

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

The net profit rose to Rs 311.59 crore as against Rs 173.95 crore registered for the same period last fiscal.

"Driven largely by an improving asset-quality through better SMA management and vigorous recoveries, we have achieved a better set of numbers in our December quarter," MD and CEO Baldev Prakash said.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday said its December quarter net profit rose 79 per cent to Rs 311.59 crore.

The net profit rose to Rs 311.59 crore as against Rs 173.95 crore registered for the same period last fiscal, a bank spokesperson said during its December quarter results announcement.

The bank was well on its trajectory to meet annual profitability targets, the spokesperson added.

"The bank's profit for nine months is up 85 per cent to Rs 721.05 crore from Rs 389.36 crore clocked during nine months of the last fiscal," he said.