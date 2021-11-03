James Warren Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore in September 2021 down 8.21% from Rs. 51.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2021 down 72.69% from Rs. 48.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2021 down 63.23% from Rs. 41.72 crore in September 2020.

James Warren EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 69.91 in September 2020.

James Warren shares closed at 213.05 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.81% returns over the last 6 months and 93.33% over the last 12 months.