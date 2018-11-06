James Warren Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 53.17 crore, up 41.19% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 53.17 crore in September 2018 up 41.19% from Rs. 37.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2018 up 40.42% from Rs. 12.91 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2018 up 49.2% from Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2017.

James Warren EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.76 in September 2017.

James Warren shares closed at 137.50 on November 05, 2018 (BSE) and has given 4.96% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.