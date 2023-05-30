James Warren Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for James Warren Tea are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore in March 2023 up 22.61% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2023 down 115.2% from Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2023 down 155.68% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.
James Warren shares closed at 288.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.47% returns over the last 6 months and 25.64% over the last 12 months.
|James Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.34
|36.39
|7.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.34
|36.39
|7.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.42
|16.74
|3.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.37
|21.34
|5.55
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.73
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.06
|12.59
|6.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.14
|-15.01
|-9.02
|Other Income
|3.77
|2.13
|2.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.37
|-12.87
|-6.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.37
|-12.87
|-6.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.37
|-12.87
|-6.03
|Tax
|-1.34
|-0.51
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.02
|-12.37
|-6.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.02
|-12.37
|-6.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.40
|4.40
|4.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.60
|-28.11
|-11.63
|Diluted EPS
|-29.60
|-28.11
|-11.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.60
|-28.11
|-11.63
|Diluted EPS
|-29.60
|-28.11
|-11.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited