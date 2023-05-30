James Warren Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore in March 2023 up 22.61% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2023 down 115.2% from Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2023 down 155.68% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

James Warren shares closed at 288.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.47% returns over the last 6 months and 25.64% over the last 12 months.