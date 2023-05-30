English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    James Warren Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for James Warren Tea are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore in March 2023 up 22.61% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2023 down 115.2% from Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2023 down 155.68% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

    James Warren shares closed at 288.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.47% returns over the last 6 months and 25.64% over the last 12 months.

    James Warren Tea
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.3436.397.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.3436.397.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.4216.743.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3721.345.55
    Depreciation0.640.730.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.0612.596.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.14-15.01-9.02
    Other Income3.772.132.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.37-12.87-6.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.37-12.87-6.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.37-12.87-6.03
    Tax-1.34-0.510.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.02-12.37-6.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.02-12.37-6.05
    Equity Share Capital4.404.404.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.60-28.11-11.63
    Diluted EPS-29.60-28.11-11.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.60-28.11-11.63
    Diluted EPS-29.60-28.11-11.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #James Warren #James Warren Tea #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am