James Warren Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in March 2020 up 7.49% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2020 down 35.4% from Rs. 13.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.86 crore in March 2020 down 33.45% from Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2019.

James Warren shares closed at 80.50 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.21% returns over the last 6 months and -20.57% over the last 12 months.