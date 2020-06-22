James Warren Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for James Warren Tea are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in March 2020 up 7.49% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.45 crore in March 2020 down 35.4% from Rs. 13.63 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.86 crore in March 2020 down 33.45% from Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2019.
|James Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.40
|47.53
|10.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.40
|47.53
|10.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.79
|16.65
|6.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.02
|19.98
|17.11
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.81
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.43
|10.35
|7.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.59
|-0.27
|-20.94
|Other Income
|0.98
|-0.74
|3.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.61
|-1.01
|-17.79
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.61
|-1.01
|-17.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.61
|-1.01
|-17.79
|Tax
|-5.16
|-0.28
|-4.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.45
|-0.72
|-13.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.45
|-0.72
|-13.63
|Equity Share Capital
|6.98
|6.98
|9.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.44
|-1.03
|-14.65
|Diluted EPS
|-26.44
|-1.03
|-14.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.44
|-1.03
|-14.65
|Diluted EPS
|-26.44
|-1.03
|-14.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
