    James Warren Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore, down 20.27% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for James Warren Tea are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore in June 2023 down 20.27% from Rs. 30.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 down 120.25% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 107.55% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022.

    James Warren shares closed at 242.10 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 11.67% over the last 12 months.

    James Warren Tea
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.319.3430.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.319.3430.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.582.42-9.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2116.3720.22
    Depreciation0.680.640.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.418.0612.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.41-18.146.40
    Other Income3.063.771.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-14.378.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.34-14.378.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.34-14.378.01
    Tax0.20-1.340.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.55-13.027.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.55-13.027.65
    Equity Share Capital4.404.404.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.52-29.6017.38
    Diluted EPS-3.52-29.6017.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.52-29.6017.38
    Diluted EPS-3.52-29.6017.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

