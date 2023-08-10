James Warren Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore, down 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore in June 2023 down 20.27% from Rs. 30.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 down 120.25% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 107.55% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022.

James Warren shares closed at 242.10 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 11.67% over the last 12 months.