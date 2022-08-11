James Warren Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.49 crore, up 63.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.49 crore in June 2022 up 63.81% from Rs. 18.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022 up 34.57% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2021.

James Warren EPS has increased to Rs. 17.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.84 in June 2021.

James Warren shares closed at 216.80 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.70% returns over the last 6 months and 3.53% over the last 12 months.