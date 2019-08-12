James Warren Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.78 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.78 crore in June 2019 up 2.23% from Rs. 33.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2019 up 17.02% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2019 up 16.1% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2018.

James Warren EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2018.

James Warren shares closed at 94.00 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.