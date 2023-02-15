 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
James Warren Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for James Warren Tea are:Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore in December 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2022 down 162.84% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2022 down 172.2% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021. James Warren shares closed at 248.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.31% returns over the last 6 months and -7.61% over the last 12 months.
James Warren Tea
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations36.3954.2837.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.3954.2837.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.74-12.8813.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.3425.2820.30
Depreciation0.730.760.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.5915.698.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.0125.43-5.19
Other Income2.133.770.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.8729.21-5.16
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.8729.21-5.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-12.8729.21-5.16
Tax-0.511.98-0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.3727.23-4.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.3727.23-4.71
Equity Share Capital4.404.405.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-28.1161.88-8.98
Diluted EPS-28.1161.88-8.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-28.1161.88-8.98
Diluted EPS-28.1161.88-8.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

