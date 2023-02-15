James Warren Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 36.39 54.28 37.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 36.39 54.28 37.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.74 -12.88 13.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.34 25.28 20.30 Depreciation 0.73 0.76 0.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12.59 15.69 8.58 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.01 25.43 -5.19 Other Income 2.13 3.77 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.87 29.21 -5.16 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.87 29.21 -5.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -12.87 29.21 -5.16 Tax -0.51 1.98 -0.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.37 27.23 -4.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.37 27.23 -4.71 Equity Share Capital 4.40 4.40 5.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -28.11 61.88 -8.98 Diluted EPS -28.11 61.88 -8.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -28.11 61.88 -8.98 Diluted EPS -28.11 61.88 -8.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited