    James Warren Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for James Warren Tea are:Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore in December 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2022 down 162.84% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2022 down 172.2% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.James Warren shares closed at 248.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.31% returns over the last 6 months and -7.61% over the last 12 months.
    James Warren Tea
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.3954.2837.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.3954.2837.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.74-12.8813.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3425.2820.30
    Depreciation0.730.760.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5915.698.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.0125.43-5.19
    Other Income2.133.770.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.8729.21-5.16
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.8729.21-5.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.8729.21-5.16
    Tax-0.511.98-0.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.3727.23-4.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.3727.23-4.71
    Equity Share Capital4.404.405.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-28.1161.88-8.98
    Diluted EPS-28.1161.88-8.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-28.1161.88-8.98
    Diluted EPS-28.1161.88-8.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm