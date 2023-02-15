James Warren Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for James Warren Tea are:Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore in December 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2022 down 162.84% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2022 down 172.2% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.
|James Warren shares closed at 248.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.31% returns over the last 6 months and -7.61% over the last 12 months.
|James Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.39
|54.28
|37.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.39
|54.28
|37.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.74
|-12.88
|13.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.34
|25.28
|20.30
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.76
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.59
|15.69
|8.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.01
|25.43
|-5.19
|Other Income
|2.13
|3.77
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.87
|29.21
|-5.16
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.87
|29.21
|-5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.87
|29.21
|-5.16
|Tax
|-0.51
|1.98
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.37
|27.23
|-4.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.37
|27.23
|-4.71
|Equity Share Capital
|4.40
|4.40
|5.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.11
|61.88
|-8.98
|Diluted EPS
|-28.11
|61.88
|-8.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.11
|61.88
|-8.98
|Diluted EPS
|-28.11
|61.88
|-8.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited