James Warren Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.87 crore, down 7.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for James Warren Tea are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.87 crore in December 2018 down 7.21% from Rs. 51.59 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018 down 221.6% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2018 down 161.89% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2017.
James Warren shares closed at 111.25 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.61% returns over the last 6 months and -16.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|James Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.87
|53.17
|51.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.87
|53.17
|51.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.78
|-14.13
|16.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.71
|29.70
|20.73
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.86
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.42
|13.90
|9.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.82
|22.84
|3.84
|Other Income
|-0.12
|0.59
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.93
|23.43
|4.27
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.93
|23.43
|4.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.93
|23.43
|4.27
|Tax
|-0.37
|5.30
|1.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.56
|18.13
|2.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.56
|18.13
|2.93
|Equity Share Capital
|9.30
|9.30
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|19.49
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-3.83
|19.49
|2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|19.49
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-3.83
|19.49
|2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited