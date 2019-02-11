James Warren Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.87 crore, down 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.87 crore in December 2018 down 7.21% from Rs. 51.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018 down 221.6% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2018 down 161.89% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2017.

James Warren shares closed at 111.25 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.61% returns over the last 6 months and -16.45% over the last 12 months.