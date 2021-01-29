MARKET NEWS

Jaiprakash Power Ventures loss narrows to Rs 8.61 crore in December quarter

Total consolidated income of the company rose to Rs 993.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 880.37 crore in the same period in 2019, a regulatory filing stated.

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
 
 
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd’s consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 8.61 crore in the December 2020 quarter from Rs 1,816.05 crore in the same period a year ago.

About the impact of COVID-19, it said the management believes that there is not much of an impact likely due to this pandemic on the business of the company except some lower demand and its consequential impact on supply and collection from customers which are believed to be temporary in nature.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these financial results and the company will continue to closely monitoring developments, its operations, liquidity and capital resources and is actively working to minimise the impact of this unprecedented situation, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Jaiprakash Power Ventures #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 12:24 pm

