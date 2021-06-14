MARKET NEWS

Jaiprakash Power posts Rs 215 crore net profit in March quarter

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 281.43 crore in 2020-21 while it had reported a loss of Rs 2,147.22 crore in 2019-20.

PTI
June 14, 2021 / 09:02 PM IST
 
 
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 215.32 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 70.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, a BSE filing said.

Total revenue rose to Rs 1,063.13 crore in the March 2021 quarter from Rs 705.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue in the fiscal rose to Rs 3,429.01 crore from Rs 3,346.42 crore in 2019-20.

About the impact of pandemic, it said, "The management believes that there is not much of an impact likely due to this pandemic on the business of the company in the long term except some lower demand and its consequential impact on supply and collection from customers which are believed to be temporary in nature."
first published: Jun 14, 2021 09:02 pm

