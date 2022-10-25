 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Pow Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,385.37 crore, up 53.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,385.37 crore in September 2022 up 53.6% from Rs. 901.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.38 crore in September 2022 up 11696.92% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.72 crore in September 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 264.06 crore in September 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 7.80 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.30% returns over the last 6 months and 65.96% over the last 12 months.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,385.37 1,820.37 901.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,385.37 1,820.37 901.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,059.91 908.88 637.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.10 228.19 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.81 29.51 27.23
Depreciation 116.84 115.54 121.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.74 25.54 19.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.97 512.71 96.24
Other Income 115.91 8.93 46.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.88 521.64 142.78
Interest 137.96 149.52 136.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.92 372.12 6.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.92 372.12 6.06
Tax 41.54 130.19 6.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.38 241.93 -0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.38 241.93 -0.65
Equity Share Capital 6,853.46 6,853.46 6,853.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.23 --
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.23 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.23 --
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.23 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
