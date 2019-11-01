Jaiprakash Pow Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 755.41 crore, down 20.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 755.41 crore in September 2019 down 20.82% from Rs. 953.99 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.45 crore in September 2019 down 285.69% from Rs. 41.86 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.08 crore in September 2019 down 37.71% from Rs. 401.48 crore in September 2018.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 1.15 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -59.65% returns over the last 6 months and -39.47% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|755.41
|1,032.01
|953.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|755.41
|1,032.01
|953.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|471.10
|685.00
|551.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.09
|25.57
|25.78
|Depreciation
|120.26
|118.58
|120.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.64
|20.79
|20.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|112.32
|182.07
|236.12
|Other Income
|17.50
|5.49
|44.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|129.82
|187.56
|281.01
|Interest
|377.22
|367.08
|369.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-247.40
|-179.52
|-88.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-247.40
|-179.52
|-88.74
|Tax
|-85.95
|-62.69
|-46.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-161.45
|-116.83
|-41.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-161.45
|-116.83
|-41.86
|Equity Share Capital
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
