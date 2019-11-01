Jaiprakash Pow Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 755.41 crore, down 20.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 755.41 crore in September 2019 down 20.82% from Rs. 953.99 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.45 crore in September 2019 down 285.69% from Rs. 41.86 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.08 crore in September 2019 down 37.71% from Rs. 401.48 crore in September 2018.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 1.15 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -59.65% returns over the last 6 months and -39.47% over the last 12 months.