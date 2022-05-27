Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,406.21 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,406.21 crore in March 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 956.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022 down 100.71% from Rs. 333.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 400.38 crore in March 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 384.31 crore in March 2021.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 6.91 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,406.21
|1,401.44
|956.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,406.21
|1,401.44
|956.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,256.00
|944.39
|627.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|134.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-181.19
|-98.21
|1.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.59
|27.90
|25.42
|Depreciation
|118.74
|121.28
|119.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.06
|28.82
|25.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|156.01
|243.24
|159.00
|Other Income
|125.63
|51.34
|106.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|281.64
|294.58
|265.22
|Interest
|142.72
|136.14
|140.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|138.92
|158.44
|124.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|243.65
|P/L Before Tax
|138.92
|158.44
|368.58
|Tax
|141.29
|51.45
|34.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.37
|106.99
|333.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.37
|106.99
|333.64
|Equity Share Capital
|6,853.46
|6,853.46
|6,853.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.10
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.10
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.10
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.10
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited