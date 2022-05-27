 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,406.21 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,406.21 crore in March 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 956.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022 down 100.71% from Rs. 333.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 400.38 crore in March 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 384.31 crore in March 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 6.91 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,406.21 1,401.44 956.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,406.21 1,401.44 956.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,256.00 944.39 627.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 134.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -181.19 -98.21 1.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.59 27.90 25.42
Depreciation 118.74 121.28 119.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.06 28.82 25.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.01 243.24 159.00
Other Income 125.63 51.34 106.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.64 294.58 265.22
Interest 142.72 136.14 140.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 138.92 158.44 124.93
Exceptional Items -- -- 243.65
P/L Before Tax 138.92 158.44 368.58
Tax 141.29 51.45 34.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.37 106.99 333.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.37 106.99 333.64
Equity Share Capital 6,853.46 6,853.46 6,853.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.10 0.31
Diluted EPS -- 0.10 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.10 0.31
Diluted EPS -- 0.10 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

