Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,406.21 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,406.21 crore in March 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 956.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022 down 100.71% from Rs. 333.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 400.38 crore in March 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 384.31 crore in March 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 6.91 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)