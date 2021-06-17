Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 956.87 crore, up 37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 956.87 crore in March 2021 up 37% from Rs. 698.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.64 crore in March 2021 up 518.2% from Rs. 79.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.31 crore in March 2021 up 75.59% from Rs. 218.87 crore in March 2020.

Jaiprakash Pow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2020.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 5.35 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.70% returns over the last 6 months and 268.97% over the last 12 months.