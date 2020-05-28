Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 698.47 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.47 crore in March 2020 down 9.4% from Rs. 770.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.78 crore in March 2020 up 67.34% from Rs. 244.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.87 crore in March 2020 up 101.57% from Rs. 108.58 crore in March 2019.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 0.75 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.82% returns over the last 6 months and -69.39% over the last 12 months.