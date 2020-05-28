Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 698.47 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 698.47 crore in March 2020 down 9.4% from Rs. 770.96 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.78 crore in March 2020 up 67.34% from Rs. 244.27 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.87 crore in March 2020 up 101.57% from Rs. 108.58 crore in March 2019.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 0.75 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.82% returns over the last 6 months and -69.39% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|698.47
|797.76
|770.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|698.47
|797.76
|770.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|433.33
|596.38
|629.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.20
|28.55
|25.79
|Depreciation
|119.12
|121.02
|116.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.06
|30.38
|22.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.76
|21.43
|-23.15
|Other Income
|6.99
|44.74
|15.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|99.75
|66.17
|-7.70
|Interest
|142.66
|-236.99
|362.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.91
|303.16
|-370.37
|Exceptional Items
|-62.88
|-2,450.73
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-105.79
|-2,147.57
|-370.37
|Tax
|-26.01
|999.00
|-126.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-79.78
|-3,146.57
|-244.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-79.78
|-3,146.57
|-244.27
|Equity Share Capital
|6,840.45
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|2,991.70
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-5.18
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-5.18
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-5.18
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-5.18
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:40 am