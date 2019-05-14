Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 770.96 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 770.96 crore in March 2019 up 9.95% from Rs. 701.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 244.27 crore in March 2019 down 55.26% from Rs. 157.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.58 crore in March 2019 down 51.09% from Rs. 222.01 crore in March 2018.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 3.15 on May 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.00% over the last 12 months.