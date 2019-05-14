Jaiprakash Pow Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 770.96 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 770.96 crore in March 2019 up 9.95% from Rs. 701.21 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 244.27 crore in March 2019 down 55.26% from Rs. 157.33 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.58 crore in March 2019 down 51.09% from Rs. 222.01 crore in March 2018.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 3.15 on May 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|770.96
|924.38
|701.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|770.96
|924.38
|701.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|629.29
|583.19
|427.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.78
|3.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.79
|25.79
|24.88
|Depreciation
|116.28
|119.72
|119.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.75
|21.34
|38.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.15
|173.56
|87.34
|Other Income
|15.45
|74.29
|15.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.70
|247.85
|102.78
|Interest
|362.67
|328.65
|353.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-370.37
|-80.80
|-250.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-370.37
|-80.80
|-250.72
|Tax
|-126.10
|15.09
|-93.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-244.27
|-95.89
|-157.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-244.27
|-95.89
|-157.33
|Equity Share Capital
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|2,991.70
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.16
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.16
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.16
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.16
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited