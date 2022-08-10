 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Pow Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,820.37 crore, up 98.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,820.37 crore in June 2022 up 98.95% from Rs. 914.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.93 crore in June 2022 up 5252.43% from Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 637.18 crore in June 2022 up 138.11% from Rs. 267.60 crore in June 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 8.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and 68.75% over the last 12 months.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,820.37 1,406.21 914.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,820.37 1,406.21 914.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 908.88 1,256.00 613.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 228.19 -181.19 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.51 30.59 25.92
Depreciation 115.54 118.74 119.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.54 26.06 19.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 512.71 156.01 136.34
Other Income 8.93 125.63 11.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 521.64 281.64 147.70
Interest 149.52 142.72 140.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 372.12 138.92 7.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 372.12 138.92 7.19
Tax 130.19 141.29 2.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 241.93 -2.37 4.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 241.93 -2.37 4.52
Equity Share Capital 6,853.46 6,853.46 6,853.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.23 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.23 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
