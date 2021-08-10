Jaiprakash Pow Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 914.99 crore, up 40.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 914.99 crore in June 2021 up 40.16% from Rs. 652.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2021 down 68.59% from Rs. 14.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.60 crore in June 2021 down 7.07% from Rs. 287.95 crore in June 2020.

Jaiprakash Pow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 4.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.00% returns over the last 6 months and 71.43% over the last 12 months.