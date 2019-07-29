Jaiprakash Pow Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,032.01 crore, down 4.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,032.01 crore in June 2019 down 4.71% from Rs. 1,083.07 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 116.83 crore in June 2019 down 2921.98% from Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.14 crore in June 2019 down 31.04% from Rs. 443.94 crore in June 2018.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 1.90 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -24.00% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,032.01
|770.96
|1,083.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,032.01
|770.96
|1,083.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|685.00
|629.29
|596.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.57
|25.79
|23.88
|Depreciation
|118.58
|116.28
|118.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.79
|22.75
|24.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|182.07
|-23.15
|318.23
|Other Income
|5.49
|15.45
|7.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|187.56
|-7.70
|325.29
|Interest
|367.08
|362.67
|371.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-179.52
|-370.37
|-46.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|52.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-179.52
|-370.37
|6.46
|Tax
|-62.69
|-126.10
|2.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-116.83
|-244.27
|4.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-116.83
|-244.27
|4.14
|Equity Share Capital
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|2,991.70
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.41
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.41
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.41
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.41
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited