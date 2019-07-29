Jaiprakash Pow Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,032.01 crore, down 4.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,032.01 crore in June 2019 down 4.71% from Rs. 1,083.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 116.83 crore in June 2019 down 2921.98% from Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.14 crore in June 2019 down 31.04% from Rs. 443.94 crore in June 2018.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 1.90 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -24.00% over the last 12 months.