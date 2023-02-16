Jaiprakash Pow Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 1,401.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 216.91 crore in December 2022 down 302.74% from Rs. 106.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2022 down 96.44% from Rs. 415.86 crore in December 2021.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 6.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -23.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,201.05
|1,385.37
|1,401.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,201.05
|1,385.37
|1,401.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,374.92
|1,059.91
|944.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|134.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-244.99
|15.10
|-98.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.08
|32.81
|27.90
|Depreciation
|117.14
|116.84
|121.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.18
|21.74
|28.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-107.28
|138.97
|243.24
|Other Income
|4.96
|115.91
|51.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-102.32
|254.88
|294.58
|Interest
|135.31
|137.96
|136.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-237.63
|116.92
|158.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-237.63
|116.92
|158.44
|Tax
|-20.72
|41.54
|51.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-216.91
|75.38
|106.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-216.91
|75.38
|106.99
|Equity Share Capital
|6,853.46
|6,853.46
|6,853.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.07
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.07
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.07
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.07
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited