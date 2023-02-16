English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jaiprakash Pow Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 1,401.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 216.91 crore in December 2022 down 302.74% from Rs. 106.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2022 down 96.44% from Rs. 415.86 crore in December 2021.

    Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 6.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -23.12% over the last 12 months.

    Jaiprakash Power Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,201.051,385.371,401.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,201.051,385.371,401.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,374.921,059.91944.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods----134.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-244.9915.10-98.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0832.8127.90
    Depreciation117.14116.84121.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.1821.7428.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-107.28138.97243.24
    Other Income4.96115.9151.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-102.32254.88294.58
    Interest135.31137.96136.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-237.63116.92158.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-237.63116.92158.44
    Tax-20.7241.5451.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-216.9175.38106.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-216.9175.38106.99
    Equity Share Capital6,853.466,853.466,853.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.070.10
    Diluted EPS-0.200.070.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.070.10
    Diluted EPS-0.200.070.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jaiprakash Pow #Jaiprakash Power Ventures #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:00 pm