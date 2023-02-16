Jaiprakash Pow Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,201.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 1,401.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 216.91 crore in December 2022 down 302.74% from Rs. 106.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.82 crore in December 2022 down 96.44% from Rs. 415.86 crore in December 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 6.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -23.12% over the last 12 months.