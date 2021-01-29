Jaiprakash Pow Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 950.61 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 950.61 crore in December 2020 up 19.16% from Rs. 797.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2020 up 99.27% from Rs. 3,146.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.30 crore in December 2020 up 58.82% from Rs. 187.19 crore in December 2019.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 3.06 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.74% returns over the last 6 months and 50.74% over the last 12 months.