Jaiprakash Pow Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 924.38 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 924.38 crore in December 2018 up 8.05% from Rs. 855.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.89 crore in December 2018 up 50.68% from Rs. 194.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.57 crore in December 2018 up 25.07% from Rs. 293.90 crore in December 2017.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 1.70 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.88% returns over the last 6 months and -73.64% over the last 12 months.