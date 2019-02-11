Jaiprakash Pow Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 924.38 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 924.38 crore in December 2018 up 8.05% from Rs. 855.50 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.89 crore in December 2018 up 50.68% from Rs. 194.41 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.57 crore in December 2018 up 25.07% from Rs. 293.90 crore in December 2017.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 1.70 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.88% returns over the last 6 months and -73.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|924.38
|953.99
|855.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|924.38
|953.99
|855.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|583.19
|551.10
|561.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.78
|-0.20
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.79
|25.78
|24.36
|Depreciation
|119.72
|120.47
|129.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.34
|20.72
|89.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|173.56
|236.12
|50.09
|Other Income
|74.29
|44.89
|114.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|247.85
|281.01
|164.76
|Interest
|328.65
|369.75
|387.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-80.80
|-88.74
|-222.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-80.80
|-88.74
|-222.41
|Tax
|15.09
|-46.88
|-28.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-95.89
|-41.86
|-194.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-95.89
|-41.86
|-194.41
|Equity Share Capital
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited