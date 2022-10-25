Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,385.37 crore, up 53.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,385.37 crore in September 2022 up 53.6% from Rs. 901.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.42 crore in September 2022 up 5411.27% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.76 crore in September 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 264.09 crore in September 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 7.75 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.78% returns over the last 6 months and 64.54% over the last 12 months.