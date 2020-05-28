Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore, down 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore in March 2020 down 8.77% from Rs. 810.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.43 crore in March 2020 up 69.25% from Rs. 238.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.27 crore in March 2020 up 76.23% from Rs. 146.55 crore in March 2019.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 0.75 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.82% returns over the last 6 months and -69.39% over the last 12 months.