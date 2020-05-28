Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore, down 8.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore in March 2020 down 8.77% from Rs. 810.05 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.43 crore in March 2020 up 69.25% from Rs. 238.83 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.27 crore in March 2020 up 76.23% from Rs. 146.55 crore in March 2019.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 0.75 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.82% returns over the last 6 months and -69.39% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|739.04
|834.56
|810.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|739.04
|834.56
|810.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|434.12
|596.36
|629.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.16
|29.44
|27.00
|Depreciation
|132.47
|134.49
|129.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.69
|31.07
|25.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.60
|43.20
|-1.51
|Other Income
|8.20
|45.81
|18.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|125.80
|89.01
|16.91
|Interest
|150.31
|-227.26
|373.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.51
|316.27
|-356.61
|Exceptional Items
|-72.90
|-1,131.14
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.41
|-814.87
|-356.61
|Tax
|-26.50
|1,001.18
|-121.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.91
|-1,816.05
|-234.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.91
|-1,816.05
|-234.85
|Minority Interest
|-2.52
|-3.53
|-3.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-73.43
|-1,819.58
|-238.83
|Equity Share Capital
|6,840.45
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-2.99
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-2.99
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-2.99
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-2.99
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:22 am