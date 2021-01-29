Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 987.92 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 987.92 crore in December 2020 up 18.38% from Rs. 834.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.33 crore in December 2020 up 99.32% from Rs. 1,819.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.02 crore in December 2020 up 49% from Rs. 223.50 crore in December 2019.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 3.00 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.