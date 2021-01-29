Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 987.92 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y
January 29, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 987.92 crore in December 2020 up 18.38% from Rs. 834.56 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.33 crore in December 2020 up 99.32% from Rs. 1,819.58 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.02 crore in December 2020 up 49% from Rs. 223.50 crore in December 2019.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 3.00 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|987.92
|778.86
|834.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|987.92
|778.86
|834.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|617.45
|387.45
|596.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.57
|-0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.51
|26.21
|29.44
|Depreciation
|134.20
|134.20
|134.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.57
|20.52
|31.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|192.76
|210.50
|43.20
|Other Income
|6.06
|6.11
|45.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|198.82
|216.61
|89.01
|Interest
|153.61
|151.67
|-227.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|45.21
|64.94
|316.27
|Exceptional Items
|-3.04
|-0.37
|-1,131.14
|P/L Before Tax
|42.17
|64.57
|-814.87
|Tax
|50.78
|16.44
|1,001.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.61
|48.13
|-1,816.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.61
|48.13
|-1,816.05
|Minority Interest
|-3.72
|-3.32
|-3.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.33
|44.81
|-1,819.58
|Equity Share Capital
|6,853.46
|6,840.45
|5,996.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.04
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.04
|-2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.04
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.04
|-2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited