Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 834.56 crore, down 13.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Power Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 834.56 crore in December 2019 down 13.49% from Rs. 964.66 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,819.58 crore in December 2019 down 1731.85% from Rs. 99.33 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.50 crore in December 2019 down 42.92% from Rs. 391.53 crore in December 2018.
Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 1.80 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 16.13% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|834.56
|791.26
|964.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|834.56
|791.26
|964.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|596.36
|471.76
|583.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.44
|28.01
|26.67
|Depreciation
|134.49
|133.74
|133.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.07
|26.21
|22.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.20
|131.54
|198.08
|Other Income
|45.81
|6.41
|60.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.01
|137.95
|258.49
|Interest
|-227.26
|385.85
|338.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|316.27
|-247.90
|-79.99
|Exceptional Items
|-1,131.14
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-814.87
|-247.90
|-79.99
|Tax
|1,001.18
|-83.16
|15.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,816.05
|-164.74
|-95.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,816.05
|-164.74
|-95.25
|Minority Interest
|-3.53
|-3.08
|-4.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,819.58
|-167.82
|-99.33
|Equity Share Capital
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|5,996.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-0.28
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-0.28
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-0.28
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-0.28
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:47 am