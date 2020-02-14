Jaiprakash Pow Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 834.56 crore, down 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 834.56 crore in December 2019 down 13.49% from Rs. 964.66 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,819.58 crore in December 2019 down 1731.85% from Rs. 99.33 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.50 crore in December 2019 down 42.92% from Rs. 391.53 crore in December 2018.

Jaiprakash Pow shares closed at 1.80 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 16.13% over the last 12 months.