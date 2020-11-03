Jaiprakash Asso Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 763.52 crore, down 25.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.52 crore in September 2020 down 25.34% from Rs. 1,022.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 401.83 crore in September 2020 down 148.33% from Rs. 161.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 117.70 crore in September 2020 down 255.07% from Rs. 75.90 crore in September 2019.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 3.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 137.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.22% over the last 12 months.