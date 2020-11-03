Jaiprakash Asso Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 763.52 crore, down 25.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 763.52 crore in September 2020 down 25.34% from Rs. 1,022.63 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 401.83 crore in September 2020 down 148.33% from Rs. 161.81 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 117.70 crore in September 2020 down 255.07% from Rs. 75.90 crore in September 2019.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 3.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 137.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.22% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|763.52
|671.71
|1,022.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|763.52
|671.71
|1,022.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|252.79
|214.34
|393.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.70
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.53
|34.40
|-3.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|100.18
|97.40
|124.77
|Depreciation
|100.89
|97.84
|103.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|510.40
|328.52
|499.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-190.91
|-100.79
|-94.83
|Other Income
|-27.68
|53.42
|67.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-218.59
|-47.37
|-27.39
|Interest
|181.45
|183.87
|180.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-400.04
|-231.24
|-207.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|45.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-400.04
|-231.24
|-161.73
|Tax
|2.02
|4.64
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-402.06
|-235.88
|-161.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.23
|-0.23
|-0.08
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-401.83
|-236.11
|-161.81
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|-0.97
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|-0.97
|-0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.65
|-0.97
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.65
|-0.97
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am