Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST

Jaiprakash Asso Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 763.52 crore, down 25.34% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 763.52 crore in September 2020 down 25.34% from Rs. 1,022.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 401.83 crore in September 2020 down 148.33% from Rs. 161.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 117.70 crore in September 2020 down 255.07% from Rs. 75.90 crore in September 2019.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 3.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 137.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.22% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations763.52671.711,022.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations763.52671.711,022.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials252.79214.34393.07
Purchase of Traded Goods3.70----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.5334.40-3.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost100.1897.40124.77
Depreciation100.8997.84103.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses510.40328.52499.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-190.91-100.79-94.83
Other Income-27.6853.4267.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-218.59-47.37-27.39
Interest181.45183.87180.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-400.04-231.24-207.47
Exceptional Items----45.74
P/L Before Tax-400.04-231.24-161.73
Tax2.024.64--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-402.06-235.88-161.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.23-0.23-0.08
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-401.83-236.11-161.81
Equity Share Capital486.49486.49486.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.65-0.97-0.67
Diluted EPS-1.65-0.97-0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.65-0.97-0.67
Diluted EPS-1.65-0.97-0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Jaiprakash Asso #Jaiprakash Associates #Results

