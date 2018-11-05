Jaiprakash Asso Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,903.88 crore, up 126% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,903.88 crore in September 2018 up 126% from Rs. 842.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.68 crore in September 2018 up 78.19% from Rs. 186.48 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.23 crore in September 2018 up 286.13% from Rs. 68.43 crore in September 2017.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 6.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -65.65% returns over the last 6 months and -62.18% over the last 12 months.