Jaiprakash Asso Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,903.88 crore, up 126% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,903.88 crore in September 2018 up 126% from Rs. 842.43 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.68 crore in September 2018 up 78.19% from Rs. 186.48 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.23 crore in September 2018 up 286.13% from Rs. 68.43 crore in September 2017.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 6.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -65.65% returns over the last 6 months and -62.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,903.88
|1,690.82
|842.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,903.88
|1,690.82
|842.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|506.26
|519.64
|333.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.86
|9.74
|6.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.30
|126.39
|-20.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|108.41
|108.50
|118.05
|Depreciation
|99.01
|98.63
|96.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,026.93
|740.09
|364.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.11
|87.83
|-57.01
|Other Income
|10.11
|9.58
|29.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|165.22
|97.41
|-27.73
|Interest
|205.73
|190.50
|181.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.51
|-93.09
|-209.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.15
|-191.91
|22.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.66
|-285.00
|-186.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.66
|-285.00
|-186.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|-0.02
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.68
|-285.02
|-186.48
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8,528.63
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-1.17
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-1.17
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-1.17
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-1.17
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited