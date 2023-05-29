Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,190.86 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,190.86 crore in March 2023 up 4.74% from Rs. 1,136.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 275.48 crore in March 2023 up 45.55% from Rs. 505.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.73 crore in March 2023 up 263.23% from Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.