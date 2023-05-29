Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,190.86 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,190.86 crore in March 2023 up 4.74% from Rs. 1,136.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 275.48 crore in March 2023 up 45.55% from Rs. 505.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.73 crore in March 2023 up 263.23% from Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,190.86
|995.88
|1,136.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,190.86
|995.88
|1,136.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|288.69
|299.99
|489.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.00
|-5.44
|8.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|86.96
|109.53
|454.34
|Depreciation
|58.08
|91.99
|92.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|602.25
|522.20
|519.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|164.88
|-22.39
|-428.07
|Other Income
|46.77
|75.39
|170.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|211.65
|53.00
|-257.87
|Interest
|143.40
|257.77
|226.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|68.25
|-204.77
|-484.36
|Exceptional Items
|-215.04
|--
|-18.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-146.79
|-204.77
|-502.42
|Tax
|1.78
|6.86
|3.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-148.57
|-211.63
|-505.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-126.91
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-275.48
|-211.63
|-505.95
|Equity Share Capital
|490.92
|490.92
|490.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-0.86
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-0.86
|-2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-0.86
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-0.86
|-2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited