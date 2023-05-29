English
    Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,190.86 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,190.86 crore in March 2023 up 4.74% from Rs. 1,136.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 275.48 crore in March 2023 up 45.55% from Rs. 505.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.73 crore in March 2023 up 263.23% from Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022.

    Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.

    Jaiprakash Associates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,190.86995.881,136.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,190.86995.881,136.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials288.69299.99489.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.00-5.448.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.96109.53454.34
    Depreciation58.0891.9992.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses602.25522.20519.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.88-22.39-428.07
    Other Income46.7775.39170.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.6553.00-257.87
    Interest143.40257.77226.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.25-204.77-484.36
    Exceptional Items-215.04---18.06
    P/L Before Tax-146.79-204.77-502.42
    Tax1.786.863.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-148.57-211.63-505.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-126.91----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-275.48-211.63-505.95
    Equity Share Capital490.92490.92490.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.12-0.86-2.06
    Diluted EPS-1.12-0.86-2.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.12-0.86-2.06
    Diluted EPS-1.12-0.86-2.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am