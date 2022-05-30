 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,136.95 crore, down 43.32% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,136.95 crore in March 2022 down 43.32% from Rs. 2,005.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 505.95 crore in March 2022 down 190.28% from Rs. 560.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022 down 119.19% from Rs. 861.03 crore in March 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

Jaiprakash Associates
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,136.95 1,081.76 2,005.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,136.95 1,081.76 2,005.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 489.82 361.61 357.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.49 4.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.81 4.01 59.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 454.34 111.60 95.73
Depreciation 92.62 94.00 90.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 519.39 597.14 769.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -428.07 -87.09 628.37
Other Income 170.20 39.13 142.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -257.87 -47.96 770.44
Interest 226.49 251.00 193.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -484.36 -298.96 576.74
Exceptional Items -18.06 -- -12.83
P/L Before Tax -502.42 -298.96 563.91
Tax 3.53 6.60 3.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -505.95 -305.56 560.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -505.95 -305.56 560.40
Equity Share Capital 490.92 490.92 488.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -1.25 2.31
Diluted EPS -2.06 -1.25 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -1.25 2.31
Diluted EPS -2.06 -1.25 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:38 pm
