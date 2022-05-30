Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,136.95 crore, down 43.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,136.95 crore in March 2022 down 43.32% from Rs. 2,005.79 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 505.95 crore in March 2022 down 190.28% from Rs. 560.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022 down 119.19% from Rs. 861.03 crore in March 2021.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,136.95
|1,081.76
|2,005.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,136.95
|1,081.76
|2,005.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|489.82
|361.61
|357.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.49
|4.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.81
|4.01
|59.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|454.34
|111.60
|95.73
|Depreciation
|92.62
|94.00
|90.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|519.39
|597.14
|769.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-428.07
|-87.09
|628.37
|Other Income
|170.20
|39.13
|142.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-257.87
|-47.96
|770.44
|Interest
|226.49
|251.00
|193.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-484.36
|-298.96
|576.74
|Exceptional Items
|-18.06
|--
|-12.83
|P/L Before Tax
|-502.42
|-298.96
|563.91
|Tax
|3.53
|6.60
|3.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-505.95
|-305.56
|560.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-505.95
|-305.56
|560.40
|Equity Share Capital
|490.92
|490.92
|488.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-1.25
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-1.25
|2.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-1.25
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-1.25
|2.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
