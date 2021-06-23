Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,005.79 crore, up 71.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,005.79 crore in March 2021 up 71.14% from Rs. 1,172.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 560.40 crore in March 2021 up 282.32% from Rs. 307.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 861.03 crore in March 2021 up 2283.8% from Rs. 36.12 crore in March 2020.

Jaiprakash Asso EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2020.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 14.60 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 145.38% returns over the last 6 months and 630.00% over the last 12 months.