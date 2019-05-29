Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.18 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,721.18 crore in March 2019 up 7.13% from Rs. 1,606.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 350.35 crore in March 2019 down 345.17% from Rs. 78.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.81 crore in March 2019 down 14.28% from Rs. 194.59 crore in March 2018.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 5.05 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.90% returns over the last 6 months and -68.54% over the last 12 months.