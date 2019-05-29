Jaiprakash Asso Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.18 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,721.18 crore in March 2019 up 7.13% from Rs. 1,606.61 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 350.35 crore in March 2019 down 345.17% from Rs. 78.70 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.81 crore in March 2019 down 14.28% from Rs. 194.59 crore in March 2018.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 5.05 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.90% returns over the last 6 months and -68.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,721.18
|1,517.35
|1,606.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,721.18
|1,517.35
|1,606.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|537.70
|528.74
|721.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.43
|1.01
|29.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|99.96
|15.07
|-16.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|144.61
|116.25
|100.88
|Depreciation
|99.35
|98.36
|97.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|889.12
|729.26
|645.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.13
|28.66
|29.01
|Other Income
|116.59
|14.87
|67.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.46
|43.53
|96.68
|Interest
|186.31
|141.26
|173.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-118.85
|-97.73
|-76.32
|Exceptional Items
|-231.38
|--
|-2.38
|P/L Before Tax
|-350.23
|-97.73
|-78.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-350.23
|-97.73
|-78.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.12
|-0.02
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-350.35
|-97.75
|-78.70
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|8,430.88
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-0.40
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-0.40
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-0.40
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-0.40
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
