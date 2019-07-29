Jaiprakash Asso Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,199.88 crore, down 29.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,199.88 crore in June 2019 down 29.04% from Rs. 1,690.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 158.83 crore in June 2019 up 44.27% from Rs. 285.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.58 crore in June 2019 down 33.39% from Rs. 196.04 crore in June 2018.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 2.55 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -61.36% returns over the last 6 months and -83.06% over the last 12 months.