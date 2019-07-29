Jaiprakash Asso Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,199.88 crore, down 29.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,199.88 crore in June 2019 down 29.04% from Rs. 1,690.82 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 158.83 crore in June 2019 up 44.27% from Rs. 285.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.58 crore in June 2019 down 33.39% from Rs. 196.04 crore in June 2018.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 2.55 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -61.36% returns over the last 6 months and -83.06% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,199.88
|1,721.18
|1,690.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,199.88
|1,721.18
|1,690.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|458.04
|537.70
|519.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.43
|9.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|99.96
|126.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|122.50
|144.61
|108.50
|Depreciation
|101.34
|99.35
|98.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|560.92
|889.12
|740.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.02
|-49.13
|87.83
|Other Income
|72.26
|116.59
|9.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.24
|67.46
|97.41
|Interest
|188.00
|186.31
|190.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-158.76
|-118.85
|-93.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-231.38
|-191.91
|P/L Before Tax
|-158.76
|-350.23
|-285.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-158.76
|-350.23
|-285.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-158.83
|-350.35
|-285.02
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-1.44
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-1.44
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-1.44
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-1.44
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited