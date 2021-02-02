Jaiprakash Asso Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 901.85 crore, down 26.35% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 901.85 crore in December 2020 down 26.35% from Rs. 1,224.58 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 193.86 crore in December 2020 up 26.8% from Rs. 264.82 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.81 crore in December 2020 up 70.45% from Rs. 59.73 crore in December 2019.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.70% returns over the last 6 months and 269.23% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|901.85
|763.52
|1,224.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|901.85
|763.52
|1,224.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|294.14
|252.79
|419.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.26
|3.70
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.07
|-13.53
|18.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|100.69
|100.18
|124.05
|Depreciation
|99.44
|100.89
|104.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|415.69
|510.40
|547.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.30
|-190.91
|10.12
|Other Income
|8.67
|-27.68
|-55.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.37
|-218.59
|-45.12
|Interest
|192.17
|181.45
|177.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-189.80
|-400.04
|-223.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-40.41
|P/L Before Tax
|-189.80
|-400.04
|-263.46
|Tax
|4.06
|2.02
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-193.86
|-402.06
|-264.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.23
|-0.39
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-193.86
|-401.83
|-264.82
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-1.65
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-1.65
|-1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-1.65
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-1.65
|-1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited