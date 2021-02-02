Jaiprakash Asso Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 901.85 crore, down 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.85 crore in December 2020 down 26.35% from Rs. 1,224.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 193.86 crore in December 2020 up 26.8% from Rs. 264.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.81 crore in December 2020 up 70.45% from Rs. 59.73 crore in December 2019.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 7.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.70% returns over the last 6 months and 269.23% over the last 12 months.