Jaiprakash Asso Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,517.35 crore, up 36.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,517.35 crore in December 2018 up 36.87% from Rs. 1,108.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.75 crore in December 2018 up 34% from Rs. 148.10 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.89 crore in December 2018 down 17.12% from Rs. 171.19 crore in December 2017.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 5.20 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.33% returns over the last 6 months and -70.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,517.35
|1,903.88
|1,108.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,517.35
|1,903.88
|1,108.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|528.74
|506.26
|358.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.01
|3.86
|36.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.07
|4.30
|-32.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|116.25
|108.41
|110.74
|Depreciation
|98.36
|99.01
|99.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|729.26
|1,026.93
|494.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.66
|155.11
|40.86
|Other Income
|14.87
|10.11
|30.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.53
|165.22
|71.47
|Interest
|141.26
|205.73
|208.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-97.73
|-40.51
|-136.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.15
|-11.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.73
|-40.66
|-148.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-97.73
|-40.66
|-148.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|-0.02
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-97.75
|-40.68
|-148.10
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|486.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8,430.88
|8,528.63
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.17
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.17
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.17
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.17
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited