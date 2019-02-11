Jaiprakash Asso Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,517.35 crore, up 36.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,517.35 crore in December 2018 up 36.87% from Rs. 1,108.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.75 crore in December 2018 up 34% from Rs. 148.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.89 crore in December 2018 down 17.12% from Rs. 171.19 crore in December 2017.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 5.20 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.33% returns over the last 6 months and -70.70% over the last 12 months.