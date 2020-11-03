Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.85 crore, down 38.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,316.85 crore in September 2020 down 38.94% from Rs. 2,156.58 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 456.73 crore in September 2020 up 14.94% from Rs. 536.92 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.55 crore in September 2020 down 177.19% from Rs. 122.49 crore in September 2019.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 3.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 137.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.22% over the last 12 months.
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,316.85
|1,131.25
|2,156.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,316.85
|1,131.25
|2,156.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|507.38
|482.66
|801.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.88
|1.72
|21.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|407.06
|345.83
|7.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|126.90
|120.19
|172.26
|Depreciation
|145.59
|140.49
|174.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|375.77
|153.90
|1,054.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-257.73
|-113.54
|-75.83
|Other Income
|17.59
|9.73
|23.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-240.14
|-103.81
|-52.17
|Interest
|236.62
|235.53
|680.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-476.76
|-339.34
|-732.33
|Exceptional Items
|27.28
|--
|45.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-449.48
|-339.34
|-686.59
|Tax
|3.59
|-2.64
|-12.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-453.07
|-336.70
|-673.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.23
|-0.23
|-0.08
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-452.84
|-336.93
|-674.04
|Minority Interest
|-3.97
|4.22
|173.68
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.08
|0.03
|-36.56
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-456.73
|-332.68
|-536.92
|Equity Share Capital
|486.49
|486.49
|484.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.88
|-1.37
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.88
|-1.37
|-2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.88
|-1.37
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.88
|-1.37
|-2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am