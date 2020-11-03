Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.85 crore, down 38.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,316.85 crore in September 2020 down 38.94% from Rs. 2,156.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 456.73 crore in September 2020 up 14.94% from Rs. 536.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.55 crore in September 2020 down 177.19% from Rs. 122.49 crore in September 2019.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 3.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 137.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.22% over the last 12 months.